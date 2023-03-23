Wild SoCal Weather Continues: Rare Tornado in Los Angeles County Rips Off Roofs, Damages Cars, Injures One Person (VIDEO)

The wild weather in Southern California continued this week.

Earlier this month ‘snow’ (graupel) fell in Orange County.

Another ‘bomb cyclone’ packing 118 mph winds hit California this week.

A very rare tornado formed in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning.

A tornado hit Montebello around 11:20 am on Wednesday.

The tornado ripped off roofs on buildings, damaged cars and injured one person, according to KABC.

