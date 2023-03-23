Wild SoCal Weather Continues: Rare Tornado in Los Angeles County Rips Off Roofs, Damages Cars, Injures One Person (VIDEO)

The wild weather in Southern California continued this week.

Earlier this month ‘snow’ (graupel) fell in Orange County.

And now it’s snowing at Disneyland. Yes, technically it’s graupel. But this is as close as it will ever get to snowing at Disneyland and graupeling is not a word … so here we are. 🎥: @AttractFaction pic.twitter.com/O7gojvpz7G — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 1, 2023

Another ‘bomb cyclone’ packing 118 mph winds hit California this week.

A very rare tornado formed in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning.

A tornado hit Montebello around 11:20 am on Wednesday.

**MONTEBELLO UPDATE**

Our damage survey team has officially confirmed that there was a TORNADO in Montebello around 11:20 AM on 3/22/23. No EF rating yet, we are still assessing the damage! A full report will be coming late this evening. EF Scale: https://t.co/VWCYSkHMN6 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 23, 2023

The tornado ripped off roofs on buildings, damaged cars and injured one person, according to KABC.

VIDEO:

WATCH:

I caught it one video. pic.twitter.com/ckIlC4LQ8h — ⚜️ Mark ⚜️ (@fleur_de_lis13) March 22, 2023

Additional footage: