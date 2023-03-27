Why Now? Wisconsin Election Commission Holds Sudden “Trusted Election Forum” on Eve of Historic Supreme Court Race



Justice Daniel Kelly and Judge Janet Protasiewicz

Oshkosh – Voters in Wisconsin will determine who will be seated on the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for a 10-year term. The Wisconsin Supreme Court currently consists of 3 constitutional law and order justices, 3 extremely progressive liberal justices and 1 swing vote justice that sides with the conservative justices the majority of the time

The liberal progressive democrat candidate, Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, has seen millions of dollars poured into the statewide race on her behalf from outside progressive liberal groups and has promised how she would rule from the bench, which is highly unethical for a judicial candidate, to the point where she has had to finally publicly announce that she will now have to recuse herself from many cases that could potentially come before her on the supreme court should she win the election.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported, in part, on many personal issues involving Protasiewicz including her most recent revelation of using a very offensive word referring to certain ethnic groups in America while she served as a judge over many cases involving these ethnic groups.

Constitutional conservative Justice Dan Kelly (2016-20) is also running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Now, seemingly out of the blue and with very little public notification, the Wisconsin Election Commission is suddenly participating in what is being billed as, “Trusted Election Forum” , on the eve of the Wisconsin Supreme Court Race that is being promoted as the most important race in America for 2023 while progressive liberal democrats hope to continue their “reset.”

So goes Wisconsin’s Supreme Court Race, so goes America as far as the continuation of the “great reset” by progressive liberal democrats.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the many sticky and messy election fraud examples that have plagued the administration of elections in Wisconsin since November of 2020 and perhaps before.

While Wisconsin is one of the leading states for election fraud questions, we will limit those questions to the following 10 examples here: