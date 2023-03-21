Why? Joe Biden to Designate 770,000 Square Miles in the Pacific Ocean as a New National Marine Sanctuary

Why?

Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a Presidential Memo directing the Secretary of Commerce to consider designating about 777,000 miles in the Pacific Ocean as a new national marine sanctuary.

“That would make it the largest ocean area on the planet with the highest level of protection.” Biden said.

“The plan includes offshore wind farming, land and water conservation and a strategy for reducing international shipping emissions.” NPR reported.

The White House also released its first US Ocean Climate Change Action Plan (Communism) on Tuesday.

“Today, we’re releasing the first ever United States Ocean Climate Action Plan to harness the tremendous power of the ocean to help in our fight against the climate crisis,” Biden said on Tuesday at the White House Conservation in Action Summit.

VIDEO:

BIDEN: "Today, we're releasing the first ever United States Ocean Climate Action Plan to harness the tremendous power of the ocean to help in our fight against the climate crisis." pic.twitter.com/LWxRFEp09S — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 21, 2023

Biden on Tuesday also announced he is establishing two new national monuments – Avi Kwa Ame in Nevada, and Castner Range in West Texas – to ‘preserve’ more than 500,000 acres of land.

“The Avi Kwa Ame monument in Southern Nevada will include the peak also known as Spirit Mountain, which is part of the creation story of several tribal nations. The area is a desert landscape that contains a Joshua tree forest and fauna including the desert bighorn sheep, desert tortoise and Gila monster.” The Hill reported.

“Castner Range, in the El Paso area, was a training and testing site for the Army during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The monument Biden is designating Tuesday will include 6,672 acres of the Franklin Mountain range. It is home to species including the Mexican Poppy flower.” according to The Hill.