White House Orders All Americans Residing or Traveling in Russia to Depart Immediately After Wall Street Journal Reporter Arrested

The White House on Thursday ordered all Americans residing or traveling in Russia to depart immediately.

Russia arrested an American Wall Street Journal reporter on espionage charges.

“The Wall Street Journal vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich,” the Wall Street Journal said. “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family.”

Evan Gershkovich was reportedly dragged out of a restaurant in the city of Yekaterinburg and shoved into a car with his sweater over his head.

Gershkovich is facing up to 20 years in prison.

The State Department on Thursday ordered all Americans residing or traveling in Russia to leave immediately.

“The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms,” the White House said.