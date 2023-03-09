“WHEN WILL JACK SMITH AND THE GESTAPO STOP HARASSING TRUMP PEOPLE?” – President Trump After 9 Boxes of Biden Docs Discovered in Boston

Nine more boxes of classified documents were seized from Joe Biden’s attorney in Boston.  President Trump asks why the DOJ doesn’t investigate these obvious crimes and instead brings in corrupt actors like Jack Smith to attack President Trump and those close to him. 

Each classified document is a felony or worse.  And there are nine boxes of documents that were withheld from the media before the 2022 mid-terms.

This new information was reported yesterday:

Update: National Archives Retrieved Nine Boxes of Biden Documents From Boston Office

Jesse Watters shared this on FOX News:

President Trump pointed out the obvious with the two-tiered system of law in the US. The DOJ is a criminal enterprise at this point.

NEWS ALERT: MANY BOXES OF BIDEN DOCUMENTS FOUND IN BOSTON. THIS INFORMATION WAS KNOWN PRIOR TO THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS, BUT NOT REPORTED DUE TO POLITICAL RAMIFICATIONS. NARA HAS DONE NOTHING. WHEN WILL JACK SMITH AND THE GESTAPO STOP HARASSING TRUMP PEOPLE? WITCH HUNT!!!

 

