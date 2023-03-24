What’s Up with John Fetterman’s New Face? And What Happened to the Glassy Blank Stare?

As Kristinn Taylor reported earlier at The Gateway Pundit – No one has seen any video of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), 53, speaking or moving since he was admitted to the psych ward at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on February 15, allegedly for treatment of severe clinical depression. Since then, Fetterman’s staff and wife Gisele have only released a handful of staged photos that show he is alive and at least somewhat cognizant. No one except for his wife and a few of his senior staff members claim to have spoken with Fetterman, but they have not provided proof.

Then earlier today The Fetterman team released photos of the new and improved John Fetterman.



John looks well, healthy and happy.

Now compare that face to an earlier John Fetterman from last year during the campaign when he could not form a sentence.



Team Fetterman also released this photo earlier today.

As George Papadopoulos tweeted a photo of him from May 2022 and in less than a year he looks completely different!

Who is this pictured with Fetterman’s wife? pic.twitter.com/zstHtMw44w — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) March 24, 2023

Here is a photo from this month.

🌺 grateful for 1️⃣ flowers blooming 2️⃣the 🚒 balloon João found at the NEX 3️⃣ normalized conversations around mental health 4️⃣ growing and learning – together. Blooming flowers always 🟰hope. pic.twitter.com/3EuEpnUuSi — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) March 17, 2023

What happened to the glassy, blank stare?

Weird, huh?