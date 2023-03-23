WHAT? Doctors at the Pentagon Claim 7 Year-Olds Can Make Decisions About Taking Puberty Blockers and Hormones

Doctors who work for the Department of Defense apparently believe that children as young as seven years old are capable of making decisions for themselves when it comes to taking hormones and puberty blockers.

Has everyone working in Washington, DC completely lost their minds?

Decent parents wouldn’t leave a seven year old child at home without a sitter, but these doctors think a child of that age can make life-altering decisions about their gender?

FOX News reports:

Pentagon doctors claim 7-year-olds can make decisions to be injected with hormones, puberty suppressants Health providers at U.S. military bases, some of whom are involved in treating military-connected minors, blasted the idea of waiting before injecting kids diagnosed with gender dysphoria with puberty blockers and hormones. The DoD providers said in the March edition of the American Journal of Public Health that the only pathway for children of military members who present with gender dysphoria symptoms is to immediately move towards “gender-affirming health care, such as puberty suppression and affirming hormones.” The doctors said that on the basis of “human rights,” “youths… have an inherent ability and right to consent to gender-affirming therapy.” They went so far as to claim 7-year-olds can make their own medical decisions. The authors – David A. Klein, Thomas Baxter, Noelle S. Larson as well as clinical psychologist, Natasha A. Schvey, PhD – demanded the military train all of its providers on their ideas on gender medical interventions for minors, despite acknowledging that 53% of military-affiliated physicians in the Department of Defense health system indicated they would refuse to prescribe hormones regardless of any training. Klein, Schvey and Baxter work at Travis Air Force Base in California, and Larson — a pediatric endocrinologist – works at the Department of Pediatrics at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

This is so crazy that it doesn’t seem real, but it is.

Pentagon doctors say 7-year-olds able to consent to sex changeshttps://t.co/Fh5ZsxwNf7 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 22, 2023

You have to be 18 years old to get a tattoo, but according to the woke pentagon, you can consent to a sex change at 7! What is happening to our nation?https://t.co/YlQe9jS7Eq — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 22, 2023

Absolutely insane. The Pentagon should focus on winning wars and killing our enemies, not woke gender politics. https://t.co/sOXUIuGu4I — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 22, 2023

The next Republican administration is going to need to fire a lot of people. Like brush fire style.