What are They Afraid Of? LGBTQ+ Groups Try To Block Release Of Trans Nashville Shooters Manifesto

More details have continued to be released about the tragic shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, that claimed the lives of six and injured others.

100 Percent Fed Up – It has been revealed that the shooter was 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a female who identifies as a transgender person and was a former student at the Christian school.

Nashville police indicated that Hale intentionally targeted the school and other Christian schools but opted not to enter them due to higher security levels than Covenants.

Investigating authorities have said that they found a manifesto that appears to be Hale’s but has said that they will not release the manifesto any time soon while there is still an active investigation into the shooting.

War Room host Steve Bannon and conservative personality Jack Posbiec are asking if the FBI has now taken possession of the manifesto, and if so, does that mean we will never see it?

Conservatives such as Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tn.) have called for a release of the manifesto, while LGBT advocacy groups have stated that it should never be released, even after the investigation has concluded.

Conservative Matt Walsh is calling for the release of the trans terrorist manifesto—now!

LGBT groups are now actively trying to prevent the release of the trans terrorist manifesto. They don't want anyone to know how their rhetoric is radicalizing people. This is exactly why the manifesto must be released, and it must be released now. https://t.co/KVXfs9aNcD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 28, 2023

The manifesto reportedly included extensive plans for how Hale would carry out the shootings and may have included invective against Christians and conservatives.

Predictably, the mostly left-leaning organizations believe that the focus should be on curtailing Americans’ 2nd amendment rights rather than the mindset of the shooter.

Imagine that, the rainbow mafia doesn’t want the trans manifesto released! Too flippin bad! We don’t answer to the rainbow mafia in TN!! https://t.co/IjWpeDbcQd — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 28, 2023

Speaking at a press conference hours after the shooting, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake, who said the shooter identified as transgender, confirmed that officials were in possession of a “manifesto,” a map detailing how the incident would take place and writings “that pertain to this date, the actual incident.”

Some conservatives, like Tennessee Republican Representative Tim Burchett, have called for the release of the document, arguing that doing so would give the public critical information about the perpetuator’s state of mind.

“We need to know what was going through this person’s head, and the manifesto should be made public,” Burchett told Fox News Digital in a Monday statement.

But groups advocating for LGBTQ+ rights disagree.

“It should not be published,” Jordan Budd, the executive director of Children of Lesbians and Gays Everywhere (COLAGE), told Newsweek. “The focus should be on how this was able to happen in the first place. There should not be such easy access to deadly weaponry.”

A GOP organization that advocates for equal rights for LGBTQ+ Americans also told Newsweek that there are “serious consequences” for the public release of the manifesto.