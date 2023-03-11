We’re Going to Move Forward With, uh With, uh uh” Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Mocked After Trying to Explain Joe Biden’s Lawless Border Policy During Disastrous MSNBC Interview (VIDEO)

Karine Jean-Pierre went on the MSNBC program “All in with Chris Hayes” and attempted to lie about the Biden regime’s lawless immigration policy.

As reported by The Gateway Pundit, this deliberate negligence along the border has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans, particularly in working-class white communities. Record amounts of fentanyl have also poured into America.

In response to public pressure, Cristina Laila reported that Biden was considering bring back family detention which triggered the open border advocates.

Hayes asked Jean-Pierre whether it was true this was being considered.

Jean Pierre could not answer the question. Instead, she constantly repeated herself in a word salad answer and blamed Trump for the Regime’s callous border policy.

The whole interview was a complete disaster.

WATCH:

Karine Jean-Pierre attempted to explain the Biden administration's non-existent border policy and it did not go well pic.twitter.com/m7fgx6WWEG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2023

Here’s her complete word salad:

What we’re going to promise is we’re going to do this we’re going to move forward with a with a uh with this kind of system with this kind of immigration system that has been gutted really truly gutted by the last administration. We’re going to move forward and do it in a humane way. We’re going to do it in a safe way. And we’re going to do it in a way that moves us forward. So what we have seeing what we have been dealing with is again trying to fix the damage the last administration did. What we have done is we have, uh, opened a path, to uh, we have opened a path to uh to make sure people have a way to uh to come through and do it in a legal pathway.

Mockery ensued (h/t Twitchy):

Did Karen Jean go to happy hour before this interview? 🍷🥂🍷 — Frances (@Frances_Wine) March 11, 2023

I never thought I'd miss Psaki. 😭 — NorthernBelle (@Norther66916489) March 11, 2023

I think the VP wrote that monologue — BRob (@stpeterstiger) March 11, 2023

If she were a Republican, SNL would do skits on her every week. https://t.co/KUvFbrYKZK — Magister Joe (@joeeule) March 11, 2023

The eyelids are going crazy!! — Tropez (@madkiller778) March 11, 2023

In a way, Jean-Pierre is the perfect press secretary for our mentally challenged so-called president. In some cases, she almost makes Biden look intelligent.