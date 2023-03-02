“We Are Looking To Kill Trump, Pompeo” – Iranian Mullahs Issue Threats As They Announce New Long-Range Cruise Missile

When is the Biden administration going to stand up to Iran?

Iran threatened both Donald Trump and top members of his cabinet for the killing of Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force said on Iranian state television, “God willing, we are looking to kill Trump, Pompeo … and military commanders who issued the order should be killed.”

The threat came as they announced a new long-range cruise missile.

A Senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies warned that these threats should be taken seriously.

Fox News reported:

Iran has renewed threats to target former President Donald Trump and top members of his former Cabinet, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for the 2020 killing of its top military commander, Qasem Soleimani. “God willing, we are looking to kill Trump [and] Pompeo … and military commanders who issued the order should be killed,” Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force, told Iranian state television Friday. The threats are nothing new, though this time they came as Tehran was announcing a new long-range cruise missile capable of flying more than 1,000 miles, which could give it additional striking capabilities to U.S. forces in the Middle East. … Senior fellow with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Behnam Ben Taleblu argued that Iran’s comments should not be taken lightly and said, “Make no mistake, Iranian military officials mean what they say here. They still seek to wash blood away with blood.”

This isn’t the first time they have threatened Trump.

PJ Media reported:

While the threats are no doubt serious, it also must be noted that we have heard all this before. Back on New Year’s Day 2022, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted: “Martyr Soleimani is an eternal reality that will live on forever. His assassins – including Trump & the like – will go down in history’s garbage bin, but of course after receiving retribution in this world for the crime they committed.” Even before that, Iran’s state-controlled Ahlul Bayt News Agency reported on January 23, 2021, that the Supreme Leader’s official website “posted a photo-montage of former US President Donald Trump playing golf under the shadow of a drone, vowing to avenge the assassination of Iran’s Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.” Khamenei also thundered in December 2020: “Revenge is certain.” He added: “The assassin of Soleimani and the one who ordered the murder should be punished. As an esteemed person said, Soleimani’s shoe is worth more than the assassin’s head and even decapitation of the assassin will not compensate for Soleimani’s shoe; but they did the wrong thing. They should be punished. The one who ordered and the assassin should know that they should be punished at any time possible.” Trump was a favored Khamenei target even before Soleimani was killed. In February 2019, the Supreme Leader declared to a military gathering that “as long as America continues its wickedness, the Iranian nation will not abandon ‘Death to America.’ ‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, John Bolton, and Pompeo. It means death to American rulers.”

Trump took on the brutal Iranian regime head-on – they didn’t like it.

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…