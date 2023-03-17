WAYNE ROOT: Uniting President Trump & Governor Ron DeSantis Is Our Only Chance To Save America

By Wayne Allyn Root

I’m no dreamer. I always face reality. President Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis don’t especially like each other. They are two competitive mega-successful leaders. They both have big egos (well earned). They both believe they should be the one to save America. But, so what? Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush didn’t especially like each other in 1980. But they united for the good of the GOP and the country. That gave Reagan two landslide victories, and Bush followed as President. That’s the ticket to save America today- UNITY.

With the GOP divided and Democrats in control of government, the very existence of America is threatened. Look around. We are on the verge of World War 3. The US economy is in decline. Banks are failing. Our border is wide open. Crime is exploding. And inflation is wiping out the great American middle class. America is hanging by a thread.

Our only hope is the re-election of Donald Trump as President. But even that is not enough. For any chance at all, America needs Governor Ron DeSantis to carry on after Trump. America and the world are simply in too precarious a state to fix in four years. But, a lot can be done in twelve years. To that end, let me first offer President Trump and Governor DeSantis my advice on how they can work together to save America.

First, put your egos aside.

This isn’t about either of you. It’s about saving the United States of America from a communist takeover, combined with a foreign invasion at our border. Time is running out.

Let me stress again- four years with Trump as President is a good start, but it is only that…a start. Because it is going to take more than four years to save this troubled country. Because of that, I believe President Trump and Governor DeSantis are, at this moment in time, the two most important people in the world…

AND THEY MUST WORK TOGETHER!

How? It starts with them becoming a team. Let Governor DeSantis acknowledge the importance of Trump being President for the next four years. And Let President Trump acknowledge the importance of DeSantis taking over from him in 2028.

My personal opinion is that DeSantis should remain Governor of Florida for the next four years, thereby solidifying his credentials as “the greatest Governor in the history of America.” But he would also make a great Vice President (assuming Trump/DeSantis can work out the legal residence issue of the electoral college).

As VP I’d put DeSantis in charge of election integrity. He’s the man to make America’s elections as secure as Florida’s elections. And with a secure election, look what happens. The GOP won by a landslide in Florida.

Next, after deciding how to best proceed to unite the GOP and save America, jointly announce that decision to the world, and announce that they are going to work together to ensure that Donald Trump is elected President of the United States in 2024, then Governor DeSantis in 2028.

With this unifying message in place, President Trump is essentially guaranteed to be the Republican nominee. Then Trump can embark on what I call, “The What Have You Got To Lose Tour?” aimed at converting independent and Democrat votes in battleground states (meaning states that are actually winnable, if just a few voters can be persuaded to change sides).

Hold rallies in Philadelphia (in battleground Pennsylvania), Minneapolis (in battleground Minnesota), Atlanta (in battleground Georgia), Detroit (in battleground Michigan), Milwaukee (in battleground Wisconsin), Las Vegas (in battleground Nevada), Phoenix (in battleground Arizona), and Virginia Beach (in battleground Virginia).

This is the strategy to win the election in 2024.

Stop focusing rallies on Republican voters in red states. You already have those votes in your pocket. Focus your campaign on converting just a small percentage of women, blacks, Latinos, and Asians in battleground states, and the GOP wins the election, and saves America.

Every vote gained this way is a “twofer”- meaning it’s one more Trump vote, and one less Democrat vote. That’s two-for-the-price-of-one. But this strategy only works in battleground states, where the margin is razor-thin.

The message “What Have You Got To Lose?” is simple and powerful. Democrat voters in Democrat-run cities live in MISERY. Trump’s point is “What have the Democrats done for you? It can’t get any worse.”

To the contrary, President Trump gave black, Latino and female voters (all groups that support Democrats) the lowest unemployment in history; historic increases in middle class income; and near zero inflation. Compare all of that to Biden’s economy today.

With Trump and DeSantis in partnership, this strategy makes sense. But with a bitter primary fight, Trump must aim his campaign only at Republican voters.

It’s all on the line. If we lose in 2024, we will NEVER win again.

But if we win with Trump in 2024, and he makes major strides to save the great American middle class; secure the border; restore law and order; reduce inflation; and restore election integrity, then we have a great chance to elect DeSantis in 2028- and put together twelve straight years of GOP rule.

So, saving the greatest country in world history all comes down to putting ego aside and uniting Trump and DeSantis for the good of America.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book is out on March 28th, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” You can pre-order now at Amazon.com.