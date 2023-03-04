WAYNE ROOT: Here are Five of the Most Important Stories in the History of America…All in One Week.

By Wayne Allyn Root

I’ve written literally thousands of commentaries. And I’ve never had this problem before. I have five of the biggest stories in the history of America to tell you about- all at the same time. They’re all so important, I can’t decide which one to write about. So, I’m going to write about all five.

I’ll let you choose which one I should write about in expanded detail next week. Send me an email. Vote for the story you’d like me to write about in detail: [email protected]

In the meantime, here is a short and sweet “Cliff Notes” version of all five.

STORY #1: Of Course China Intentionally Released Covid. But Even More Shocking is Who Helped Them.

Everyone in power is finally in agreement that Covid came from a Chinese biowarfare lab. I told you that three years ago. But even that is not the real shocker. Tucker Carlson had a doctor who escaped China on his show this week. She says China intentionally released Covid to destroy America and the Western economies. This was a planned attack upon America.

I’ve been predicting that story for three years too. China had just lost the trade war. Their entire economy was about to collapse. At that exact moment, Covid was unleashed on America and the Western World. That was never a coincidence. But I’ve got an even bigger shocker…

The biggest story is that China did not do this alone.

I believe the Deep State, DC Swamp, Democrat Party and Dr. Fauci were all in bed with China. They were all desperate to stop Trump at all costs. They all needed to kill Trump’s economy and destroy Trump’s re-election. They had even stronger motives than China. Covid was the perfect plan. I’ll give you more details if you choose this as the big story for next week.

STORY #2: Woody Harrelson Was Right About Big Pharma and the Covid Vaccine Scam. But Woody was Way too Naïve and Nice!

Actor Woody Harrelson spilled the beans on “Saturday Night Live” about the Covid vaccine scam. Big Pharma is a drug cartel- just like the Mexican Drug Cartel. Except, far more powerful. The Mexican Drug Cartel has only bought off the entire Democrat Party.

Big Pharma has bought off both parties, the entire U.S. government, the entire media, and the Medical Industrial Complex. They own them all.

Woody Harrelson told the raw truth (even in his pot-induced haze). But Woody left out the biggest part of the story- this vaccine is not just a failure at preventing Covid. In just the past week, I’ve seen mounds of data from around the world proving the Covid jab is a killing machine that could cause the collapse of our entire society. I’ll give you more details if you choose this as the big story for next week.

STORY #3: Is the Next Pearl Harbor or 9/11 Sneak Attack On the USA on the Way Soon?

Few realize how badly our military has been weakened and corrupted by Biden (who is doing the bidding of China and the CCP). Our military is the weakest and most vulnerable in history. No one believed Japan would attack our homeland in 1941. No one expected 9/11 in 2001. They never do, until after it happens.

So, what would make you think Russia or China, or both together, are not busy right now plotting either a surprise EMP or nuclear attack on the USA, or the start of World War 3? Our military has never been more demoralized, or defenseless. China and Russia both know that. Our country and freedom are on the line. I’ll give you more details if you choose this as the big story for next week.

STORY #4: Biden and Mayor Pete’s Response to the Ohio Train Derailment Catastrophe is More Proof of Rigged and Stolen Elections.

I believe the shocking lack of interest, or empathy by Biden, Mayor Pete, or the EPA, for the citizens of Ohio is more proof our elections are rigged and stolen. The “tell” is they didn’t even try to fake it. They didn’t even bother to act like they care about the worst environmental disaster in our country’s history. They couldn’t care less about white, working class, or Midwest votes. Why? Do they know the fix is in? I’ll give you more details if you choose this story as the big story for next week.

Story #5: Why Every Decent Parent in America Must Immediately Remove Your Children From Public School and Start Homeschooling.

Forget about the evil lies of Critical Race Theory and transgender brainwashing going on in schools across America. All of that is child’s play (excuse the pun) compared to this story.

Soon most school districts across America – certainly in every blue state- will demand your child take the deadly, experimental Covid jab, in order to attend school. You must get your children out of school before this happens. I’ve seen the myocarditis data- your child’s life is on the line. I’ll give you more details if you choose this as the big story for next week.

These are five of the biggest stories in history going on all at the same time. In the same week. Pick the story you think is THE most important story and I’ll give you the expanded, detailed version next week. You get to decide: [email protected]

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book, “The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book” is a #1 bestseller. Visit ROOTforAmerica.com for more information.