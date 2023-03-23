WAYNE ROOT: Democrats Want to Indict & Arrest President Trump. You Want a War? Okay. Game on. Two Can Play This Game.

By Wayne Allyn Root

Here is the problem in America right now…

Democrats are evil, radical, nasty, vile, low-down, dirty skunks. If this was a street fight, they’d kick you in the balls and then shoot you in the back. They play for keeps. They have no rules. As their hero Saul Alinsky said, “The ends justify the means.”

Dirty Democrats will do anything to destroy this country, economy, military, and the great American middle class. They can’t wait to introduce socialism mixed with communism (the use of banning, silencing, false arrests, FBI raids, brainwashing and propaganda) and turn us into a third world craphole.

They’ve proven all of this is true with the looming indictment and arrest of President Donald Trump on “trumped up” charges. They’ve proven Democrat DA’s funded by George Soros, combined with Democrat judges and Democrat grand juries, in a deep blue city, filled with liberal loonies and thugs with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” can indict a ham sandwich (as the saying goes).

But the real problem is Republicans are weak, feckless, cowards who bring knives to gun fights. Actually, the GOP is more likely to bring golf clubs and a white flag to a gunfight. Our team is afraid of their own shadow and unwilling to hit back hard.

The time for being nice and gentlemanly is over. Any indictment, arrest and arraignment of Trump is a declaration of war. They want a war. Let’s give them a war.

And I know how to fight back. Legally.

The Soros-funded Democrat scumbag DA of Manhattan…who lets violent criminals walk without bail…even murderers and rapists and attempted cop killers…who has presided over a massive crime wave that has turned Manhattan into a killing field…wants to indict and arrest the former President of the United States, for a 17-year old crime that was never a crime…well beyond the statue of limitations…and out of jurisdiction.

So why not do the exact same thing to Democrats?

I’m looking for a few brilliant, ambitious, conservative, patriot DAs and Attorneys General around the country with cajones. Willing to do the same exact thing to Democrats, as Democrats are doing to Trump.

Here is what red city DAs and red state AGs must do immediately…

*Indict, arrest and perp walk Hillary Clinton. Hillary has committed too many crimes to list. But one stands out- the same supposed crime as Trump: campaign finance violations. She used campaign funds to frame Trump for Russian collusion. Hillary has already admitted guilt. Her campaign paid a $115,000 fine. Now it’s time to indict her in Texas for her crimes. Or Florida. Or Alabama. Or any red city, or red state with cajones.

*Indict Obama. He illegally spied on Trump’s presidential campaign and then on the Trump White House. That’s treason. Any red state DAs or AGs willing to indict, arrest and perp walk Obama? Why not? He’s a real criminal. He’s a traitor to our country.

*Indict Bill Clinton. He paid off Paula Jones to cover-up an affair. It’s about sex…it’s beyond the statute of limitations…and it’s not a local issue in Texas or Florida. Perfect! It matches this Trump indictment. Extradite Bill to Texas for arraignment.

*Indict George Soros. For conspiracy to overthrow the USA by funding the open borders invasion, and funding woke Marxist DAs who have unleashed a wave of crime and anarchy upon our once great nation.

*Indict Eric Holder. He was never prosecuted or punished in any way for committing “Contempt of Congress.”

*Indict Mark Zuckerberg. For using $400 million of “Zuckerbucks” to rig and steal the 2020 election.

*Indict Nancy Pelosi. For committing fraud and entrapment upon thousands of peaceful protestors on January 6.

*Indict Dr. Fauci. Do I need to say a thing?

*Indict Hunter Biden. For at least 100 federal crimes- including bribery and extortion of foreign governments, on behalf of Vice President Biden.

*Of course, Indict Hunter’s dad Joe. For being “the Big Guy.” Biden extorted money from China and Ukraine as Vice President. He betrayed the citizens of America and disgraced his office. And to top it off, I’m betting he committed tax evasion- the same crime as Al Capone. All that money went into offshore accounts. I guarantee you he didn’t pay taxes.

*Lastly, indict Biden, Kamala and Mayorkas. For dereliction of duty, reckless endangerment, and treason for intentionally leaving the border open, and encouraging the illegal foreign invasion of the United States of America.

Trump did nothing wrong. But these are all REAL crimes, serious crimes, treason. It’s time for red city DAs and red state AGs to step up and indict all these dirty Democrat traitors.

It’s time to go nuclear. You want a war, we’re gonna give you a war. It’s time for balls, cajones, and big boy pants. Two can play this game.

All of those crimes above are federal crimes, not city, or state.

Most are long past the statute of limitations.

Sound familiar? They’re all the same as the Trump case. It’s time for Democrats to swallow their own medicine.

Indict, arrest and perp walk a few of these dirty Democrats and watch Soros-funded-DA Alvin Bragg drop the Trump case in a New York minute. This is how you play the game.

BOOM.

