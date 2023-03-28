WATCH: SIXTEEN Out-of-State ATF Agents Visit and Intimidate Popular Gun Store in Smyrna, GA on Same Day as Nashville School Shooting, Get Scared Off by GOP Congressmembers!

Sixteen ATF out-of-state agents reportedly visited Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, GA, to conduct a “routine” inspection of the popular longtime gun dealer on Monday morning.

Coincidentally (or not), this happened on the same morning of a school shooting by a transgender who kept a manifesto and mapped out his plan in Nashville, TN. The Biden White House on Monday afternoon called for Republican lawmakers to back a ban on so-called ‘assault weapons’ following the Nashville school shooting.

Both of these incidents happened months after Nashville Predators Foundation teamed with Nashville Police in offering People $50 Kroger cards to turn in their firearms.

Brian Glenn of Right Side Broadcasting Network shared the news Monday morning, calling it a “raid” and said they would continue to monitor the story.

Marjorie Taylor Greene can be seen telling off an ATF Public Information Officer below, saying, “it’s very odd for them to be treated this way.”

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones vowed an investigation Monday after an apparent visit by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to a Smyrna gun store.

11Alive contacted ATF to confirm the nature of the bureau’s presence at Adventure Outdoors, which was posted about by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but the bureau did not respond to request for comment. The presence of ATF was observed by fellow Georgia Republican Reps. Barry Loudermilk, Mike Collins and Rich McCormick as well, according to Greene’s post. Lt. Gov. Jones reposted a video of the Congress members speaking to a person wearing an ATF public information officer jacket. He wrote: “Adventure Outdoors is one of the largest and most respected businesses in our state — and this appears to be an egregious overreach by Joe Biden’s ATF. We will be working to investigate this situation to protect this business and Georgians’ 2A rights.” Adventure Outdoors is one of the largest and most respected businesses in our state—and this appears to be an egregious overreach by Joe Biden’s ATF. We will be working to investigate this situation to protect this business and Georgians’ 2A rights. https://t.co/M03vsFWoLR — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) March 27, 2023

Watch as roughly fifteen ATF out-of-state agents enter Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, GA for a “routine” inspection just days before Governor Ron DeSantis plans to visit on Thursday. Local congressional representatives heard of the supposed routine inspection and arrived on the scene and answered questions from the local media They also questioned the ATF public information officer about this unprecedented inspection.

Georgia lawmakers can be seen below denouncing the highly equipped inspection by the “politicized and weaponized” agency and explaining that the ATF agents would not answer their questions. “They’ve been the benchmark really nationwide for other gun stores of how it really should be done,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk. “It was unprecedented to have that many inspectors come for especially a dealership that has just renewed their Federal Firearms License (FFL).”

Rep Mike Collins told reporters, “we were told we didn’t have to be given a reason” from the ATF for their inspection. The ATF also asked about the upcoming political event on Thursday.

This was not an annual or regularly planned inspection, said Congressman Rich McCormick. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said, “They left after they met us.” She continued, asking, “Why leave if you’re not doing anything wrong? Why would they leave after meeting members of Congress, especially the Congressman where this gun store is in his district and he’s a customer here?”

The Congressmembers from Georgia said these 15 officers came from multiple states. One Representative said they came from 14 different states to intimidate this “flagship” gun store. “There’s 20 inspectors here in the Atlanta area,” said Loudermilk.

The Georgia delegation also be seen confronting the ATF’s Public Information Officer as a group.

