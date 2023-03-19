WATCH: Sen. Elizabeth Warren Says There is ‘No Reason’ For Anyone to Protest Trump’s Arrest, ‘This is the Law Operating as it Should’

Senator Elizabeth Warren says there is “no reason” anyone should protest former President Donald Trump’s expected arrest this week.

Warren, who supported the Black Lives Matter riots, made the comments on Sunday during an interview with ABC’s “This Week.”

“There’s no reason to protest this,” Warren said. “This is the law operating as it should, without fear or favor for anyone.”

“Violence is never the right answer and I always worry about it,” Warren said. “But this is another case of Donald Trump just trying to advance the interests of Donald Trump, not of the risk of the nation.”

Warren asserted that indicting a former president shows that “no one is above the law.”

Sen. Warren reacts to former Pres. Trump’s call for protests over a possible arrest, saying investigation should be “allowed to go forward appropriately. “No one is above the law…This is the law operating as it should without fear or favor for anyone.” https://t.co/xZncXFIYLW pic.twitter.com/pXHzNYwcsg — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 19, 2023

“Not even the former president of the United States,” Warren said. “And if there has been an investigation, and that investigation should be allowed to go forward appropriately. If it’s time to bring indictments, then they’ll bring indictments.”

Warren is no stranger to protesting things she disagrees with and recently protested the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, despite the court’s decision being the government operating “as it should.”

Trump has said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday over an indictment in New York.

The possible indictment stems from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006. His former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

In a post to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said that “Biden wants to pretend he has nothing to do with the Manhattan D.A.’s Assault on Democracy when, in fact, he has ‘stuffed’ the D.A.’s Office with Department of Injustice people, including one top DOJ operative from D.C. who is actually running the ‘Horseface’ Witch Hunt. Bragg is a (Soros) Racist in Reverse, who is taking his orders from D.C.”

“I beat them TWICE, doing much better the second time, and despite their DISINFORMATION campaign, they don’t want to run against ‘TRUMP’ or my GREAT RECORD!” Trump continued.

On Saturday, Trump posted about the indictment and called for protests.

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

In a follow-up post, Trump wrote, “WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

If Trump is charged, he will be the first former president in US history to ever be arrested after leaving office. He is also the current leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.