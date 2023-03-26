WATCH: “People See IT’S BULLSH*T” – President Trump Slams Sham Investigations, “The New Weapon Being Used by Out-of-Control Unhinged Democrats to Cheat”

President Trump kicked off his first campaign rally in Waco, Texas today, and came out swinging against the radical left Democrats and the “Stalinist Russia tactics” they have employed to destroy our Country.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump walked to the stage his campaign asked the audience to stand for the National Anthem. And then… They played the J6 Political Prisoner National Anthem with President Trump – the NUMBER ONE Song on iTunes.
Jan 6th Song Featuring President Trump and J6 Political Prisoners Soars To #1 On iTunes
He slammed the investigation and possible sham indictments against him calling it, “The new weapon being used by out-of-control unhinged Democrats to cheat.”
However, The Gateway Pundit reported on new polling numbers that show President Trump surging with more than 30 points against potential primary opponent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. President Trump continues to beat Joe Biden in the polls for the 2024 General Election.
The President questioned how his polling numbers soar despite the bad publicity they continue to smear him with in the media. He answered his own question stating, “It gets so much publicity that the case actually gets adjudicated in the press. And people see it’s bullsh*t, and they go and they say, ‘it’s unfair.’”
The Democrats want to indict President Trump on fellony charges for a completely made up affair and bribery allegation.
President Trump has said for years that the entire thing was a lie.
The Gateway Pundit recently reported on a letter from Stormy Daniels, showing Stormy Daniels denying ever having had a relationship with citizen Trump.
BIG DEVELOPMENT: President Trump Republishes Stormy Daniels 2018 Letter Denying Ever Having a Relationship with Donald Trump
Watch below:
Trump: But the Supreme Court is afraid, just like Republicans are afraid, to do something about what has happened, and they have to fight. The Supreme Court didn’t have the courage to right the wrong of the 2020 election. They knew what was going on. Tax returns were always considered sacred. Lawyers in their own way, if you can believe this, we’re considered sacred. Today lawyers go before grand juries all over this place; if they happen to be lawyers representing Republicans, they treat lawyers like they’re criminals. It used to be if you had a lawyer, the lawyer was somebody that was very much considered, from the standpoint of what we’re talking, about above reproach. Now they get thrown in with everybody else, and it’s a very unusual situation that’s taking place. And again, legal scholars can’t believe what they’re witnessing, and yet after going over 11 million pages of documents — I built a great company. They’ve got nothing. They’ve got nothing, think of it, eleven million pages, and my tax returns on top of it, and they’re a big return. It probably makes me the most innocent man in the history of our country. Friends of mine say that. A very successful friend of mine said, you know what? President, on page three, they got me; got 11 million pages we gave over to various groups, including Congress.
The new weapon being used by out-of-control unhinged Democrats to cheat on election is criminally investigating a candidate, bad publicity, and all. You get bad publicity. it’s the craziest thing. I got bad publicity, and my poll numbers have gone through the roof. Will you explain this? Explain that to me, Dan, Mr. Congressman. You got to explain it to me because nobody else has ever heard of it. But you know what? It gets so much publicity that the case actually gets adjudicated in the press. And people see it’s bullsh*t, and they go and they say, “it’s unfair.”
But, it takes place by the Department of Injustice and their local henchmen at the AG and DA’s offices throughout the country. They use the local offices, like in New York City, like in Atlanta, like in Chicago, and Los Angeles. They make lives miserable, destroy their families and friends even though they know these people are innocent. In many cases, they’re patriots. They’re not guilty of anything and yet they have to go through hell.