WATCH: “People See IT’S BULLSH*T” – President Trump Slams Sham Investigations, “The New Weapon Being Used by Out-of-Control Unhinged Democrats to Cheat”

President Trump kicked off his first campaign rally in Waco, Texas today, and came out swinging against the radical left Democrats and the “Stalinist Russia tactics” they have employed to destroy our Country.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump walked to the stage his campaign asked the audience to stand for the National Anthem. And then… They played the J6 Political Prisoner National Anthem with President Trump – the NUMBER ONE Song on iTunes.

He slammed the investigation and possible sham indictments against him calling it, “The new weapon being used by out-of-control unhinged Democrats to cheat.”

However, The Gateway Pundit reported on new polling numbers that show President Trump surging with more than 30 points against potential primary opponent Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. President Trump continues to beat Joe Biden in the polls for the 2024 General Election.

The President questioned how his polling numbers soar despite the bad publicity they continue to smear him with in the media. He answered his own question stating, “It gets so much publicity that the case actually gets adjudicated in the press. And people see it’s bullsh*t, and they go and they say, ‘it’s unfair.’”

The Democrats want to indict President Trump on fellony charges for a completely made up affair and bribery allegation.

President Trump has said for years that the entire thing was a lie.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on a letter from Stormy Daniels, showing Stormy Daniels denying ever having had a relationship with citizen Trump.

Watch below: