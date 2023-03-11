WATCH: Oregon Murder Suspect Flees Courthouse Ahead of Trial – Woke State Law to Blame for His Escape

Soft, woke crime policies resulted in the escape of a dangerous inmate in Oregon from the Washington County Courthouse on February 27.

The suspect, 28-year-old Ed Villalobos, Jr., has been charged second-degree murder and multiple other felony charges. He also stands accused of two counts of first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment, according to Law and Crime.

Police released courthouse surveillance video showing the alarming escape on Thursday.

The reason he was able to abscond to begin with is because Oregon has a law requiring suspects to be unshackled in front of a jury. The reason for this dangerous, politically-correct law is because Oregon politicians think juries could be automatically biased against shackled defendants.

The security cameras show two police officers walking Villalobos into the courthouse. Once there, the officers unshackle him.

After his restraints are removed, the suspect darts out of the courtroom and down the hallway. He eventually exits the courthouse via a staff-only entrance of the courthouse according to the New York Post.

WATCH:

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming the woke state law was the reason Villalobos was freed to begin with:

Per Oregon law, the deputies removed all restraints from Villalobos during the jury selection process. At around 11 a.m., the court took a break, and restraints were placed back on Villalobos. When the break ended, deputies again removed all restraints from Villalobos, as directed by Oregon Law.

Police arrested Villalobos two hours later in a Hillsboro apartment two hours later. According to the sheriff’s office, a neighbor called 911 and said they heard someone trying to break in.

The cops found Villalobos hiding under a blanket inside an empty apartment around 1:45 P.M.

Villalobos was the exact opposite of a model inmate before his escape as well. Court records show he has charges for unlawful possession of a weapon by an inmate and distributing contraband.

According to the press release by the Washington County Sheriff’s statement, a jury indicted Villalobos on two additional counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree escape.

Villalobos’s trial for the week of February 27 has been cancelled. It is now scheduled for the end of September.