Washington Post Features Wrap-Around Ad for Chinese Communist Party Owned App TikTok

A hard copy edition of the Washington Post this weekend, features a wrap-around adverstisement for TikTok, the video sharing app that’s owned by the Chinese Communist party.

State governments and public universities across the country are banning TikTok from official devices because it is believed by many to be a form of spyware.

Why is it being advertised by the Washington Post?

Today's advertising wrap around the A-section of The Washington Post — Chinese-owned TikTok stepping up the lobbying campaign. pic.twitter.com/a26dgbwYVP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 18, 2023

Today's Washington Post is like if the Chinese spy balloon dropped leaflets. https://t.co/NTR2xulfbJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 18, 2023

Just a few days ago, the Washington Post ran an opinion piece, saying that banning TikTok is wrong:

Banning TikTok is a bad solution to the wrong problem No more glow-ups. No more 10-second viral dances. No more short lessons on how to clean your stove. Banning TikTok would potentially save users a lot of time scrolling through incredibly addictive content. But a ban would be an entirely un-American, undemocratic and inappropriate response to an unproven risk that the Chinese-owned platform will share users’ data with Beijing for nefarious purposes. What’s more, banning TikTok would be completely useless in combating a different, much better-evidenced social media pitfall — the spread of dangerous propaganda. An outright ban of the social media app in the United States is moving closer. Last week, the Biden administration threw its support behind a Senate bill that would give the Commerce Department that power. Cross-party consensus is building around the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats That Risk Information and Communications Technology, or Restrict, Act. The bill follows moves by more than two dozen states that have banned their employees from using TikTok on official work devices. The federal government has done the same, and there have been similar measures in Europe and Canada.

Why is the Washington Post working so hard to defend TikTok? Why is TikTok advertising there?

These are serious questions that must be answered.