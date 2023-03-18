Washed-Up Actor Billy Baldwin: Any Uprising Over Trump’s Arrest ‘Will Be Over in Two Ashli Babbitts’

Washed-up actor Billy Baldwin has taken to Twitter to antagonize supporters of former President Donald Trump, saying that any uprising over his arrest will be “over in two Ashli Babbitts.”

Babbitt was unarmed and killed by a Capitol police officer on January 6.

In a tweet after Trump called for protests, Baldwin wrote, “Trump inciting violence again.”

“Protest, take our nation back!”

Trump inciting violence again. Any uprising by the Gravy Seals will be over in 2 Ashli Babbitt’s or better known as… a half a Scaramucci. Fuck around… — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 18, 2023

“Any uprising by the Gravy Seals will be over in 2 Ashli Babbitt’s or better known as… a half a Scaramucci,” Baldwin continued. “F-ck around…”

Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and called for people to protest and “take our nation back.”

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote in all capital letters:

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

“THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!.” Trump wrote in a follow-up message.

Trump’s possible indictment stems from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006. His former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

If Trump is charged, he will be the first former president in US history to ever be arrested after leaving office. He is also the current leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.