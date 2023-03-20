Vivek Ramaswamy Calls on Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley to Get Off Their Butts and Condemn Politicized NYC Indictment Against Trump

Good move!

Vivek Ramaswamy is the latest Republican to call out Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley for their weak response to the obviously political indictment against President Donald Trump.

Truly, DeSantis and Haley are showing they are too weak to take on the Communist left. They either are afraid to get involved or they do not see what every other American is witnessing – the complete destruction of our Justice System. Either option is disqualifying.

This shouldn’t be that hard to figure out.

Do they really believe the Communist left will not do the same to them? You’d think common sense would kick in at some point.

Here is Vivek on Twitter: