Vivek Ramaswamy Calls on Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley to Get Off Their Butts and Condemn Politicized NYC Indictment Against Trump

by

Good move!

Vivek Ramaswamy  is the latest Republican to call out Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley for their weak response to the obviously political indictment against President Donald Trump.

Truly, DeSantis and Haley are showing they are too weak to take on the Communist left.  They either are afraid to get involved or they do not see what every other American is witnessing – the complete destruction of our Justice System.  Either option is disqualifying.

This shouldn’t be that hard to figure out.

Do they really believe the Communist left will not do the same to them?  You’d think common sense would kick in at some point.

Here is Vivek on Twitter:

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 