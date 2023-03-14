Vermont Christian School Banned from Future Sporting Events After Forfeiting Girl’s Basketball Game Against Team with Trans Player

The Vermont Christian school that forfeited a game in the girls state basketball playoffs because its opponent had a biological male student has been banned from participating in sporting events going forward.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month Mid Vermont Christian School (MVCS) withdrew from Vermont’s division IV basketball tournament due to a biological male being on the opposing team.

MVCS head of school Vicky Fogg explained in a statement it was unfair and unsafe for the high school girls to play against a biological male.

We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players. Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.

As reported by the Valley News, The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA), the governing body for high school sports in the state, released a statement Monday saying Mid Vermont Christian School (MVCS) violated policies and is thus ineligible to participate in future events sanctioned by them.

The ban covers all sports and will take effect immediately.

The result was a determination that policies have been violated at the school level, thus there is an immediate determination of ineligibility for Mid Vermont Christian in VPA sanctioned activities and tournaments going forward.

Vermont State law bars discrimination against student athletes due to their “gender identity.” Furthermore, any disputes over trans students’ participation on sports teams must be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Here is what the Vermont Agency of Education’s best practices says:

Transgender and gender nonconforming students are to be provided the same opportunities to participate in physical education as are all other students. Generally, students should be permitted to participate in physical education and sports in accordance with the student’s gender identity. Any disagreements regarding trans students’ participation on sports teams must be considered on a case-by-case basis according to the VAE.

The association sent a letter to MVCS claiming the school did not meet it’s policies on race, gender, and disability awareness.

Other sports impacted besides girl’s basketball include volleyball, golf, cross country, and track and field.