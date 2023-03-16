US Gun Sales Hit Over One Million For 43rd Straight Month

Gun-grabbers won’t like this.

February was the 43rd straight month gun sales have hit over one million in the United States. This is despite the fact February has only 28 days.

The number is based on retail data and FBI background checks.

1945:

U.S. Gun Sales Pass One Million Mark for 43rd Month in a Row in February – Though sales are down from their record highs of 2020 and 2021, guns are still in hot demand based on the latest retail data and FBI background checks. According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the firearm industry trade association, sales of firearms surpassed 1.3 million units in February – even with fewer days on the calendar. Moreover, sales had declined just 0.6 percent compared to February 2022 – based on NSSF-adjusted data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). Though not a direct correlation to gun sales, the NSSF-adjusted NICS data provide an additional picture of current market conditions. February was the 43rd month in a row to see gun sales exceed a million units.

Mark Oliva, the National Shooting Sports Foundation director of public affairs said of the news, “Figures like these, month after month, show us that Americans reject that rhetoric and are choosing to protect themselves and participate in the rich heritage of the shooting sports.”

Guns.com:

Meanwhile, Democrats and RINOs want to strip gun rights away from law-abiding Americans.

Americans support the Second Amendment.