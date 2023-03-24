Update: Prominent DC Lawyer Who Served in Clinton Administration Was NOT Killed by Severe Turbulence on Business Jet

A prominent DC lawyer who died earlier this month after traveling on a corporate jet did not pass away from severe turbulence as originally reported.

Earlier this month, Dana Hyde, a prominent DC lawyer who served in the Clinton and Obama Administrations was killed while flying over New England in a business jet.

The business jet carrying five passengers made an emergency landing at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

Hyde, 55, was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday where she was pronounced dead.

Hyde also served as a lawyer on the 9/11 commission.

The FAA originally reported the business jet hit severe turbulence, however an investigation revealed the pilots flipped a switch and disconnected a system used to stabilize the plane.

According to investigators, Dana Hyde died after the plane “turned nose-up at several times the force of gravity.”

Fox Business reported: