Update: President Trump’s Arraignment Set for Tuesday Afternoon at 2:15 PM in New York City

On Thursday night New York City DA Alvin Bragg announced his office was indicting President Trump.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

“Former President Donald Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in an indictment from a Manhattan grand jury, according to two sources familiar with the case.” CNN reported.

Trump is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday at 2:15 PM ET in New York City on the trumped up charges.

The NYPD is preparing for Trump’s arraignment day fiasco.

Here is Trump in New York City during better times.