UPDATE: Oath Keepers Attorney Kellye SoRelle Thrown Into Case with Other Defendants by Corrupt DC Judge Amit Mehta – Now They’re Jailing the Attorneys!

Oath Keepers Attorney Kellye SoRelle was arrested on September 1, 2022 just days after she SECRETLY agreed to testify for Oath Keepers founder and defendant Stewart Rhodes.

Kellye SoRelle committed no crimes. She never entered the US Capitol on January 6. She never committed any violence. She was never part of a conspiracy. But she was the attorney for the patriotic pro-Constitution Oath Keepers organization. And for that she was arrested after she SECRETLY agreed to testify for the Oath Keepers members in prison.

This is your life under the new regime.

The law doesn’t matter. The US Constitution no longer matters. What matters is politics and how you can best silence, bankrupt, abuse and destroy the conservative movement in America.

The Republican Party figured this out a long time ago. Now the GOP is controlled opposition. Just look at Ronna McDaniel if you have any doubts.

On Friday, corrupt Judge Amit Mehta, a criminal judge in the DC District, ordered that Kellye SoRelle will be tried together with at least two other Oath Keepers to ensure she if found guilty and will rot in prison for several years. This is how the Obama DOJ acts. It’s all about politics and punishment.

This is how the DOJ operates by tossing several J6 defendants into the same trial, even if they’ve never seen each other before, and then convict them as one entire entity on their bogus insurrection nonsense.

Welcome to the NEW America. You’re going to love it!