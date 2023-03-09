Update: National Archives Retrieved Nine Boxes of Biden Documents From Boston Office

Nine boxes of documents were taken from Joe Biden’s lawyer’s Boston office, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

Emails between Joe Biden’s lawyers and the National Archives were released last month.

The National Archives released 74 pages of emails in response to a FOIA request.

A November 7, 2022 email (5 days after lawyers first discovered classified docs at Penn Biden Center) between Biden’s lawyer and the National Archives referenced a box of documents stored in Boston.

Gary Stern from NARA emailed Biden’s lawyer Patrick Moore: “Also, please ensure that the boxes in your office in Boston remain secure in a locked space and are not accessed by anyone. Thanks.”

Patrick Moore is Biden’s personal lawyer who initially discovered the classified documents stored at Penn Biden Center.

In January CNN reported that Patrick Moore stored a set of Biden’s non-classified documents at his law office in Boston.

“Moore also turned over a set of non-classified personal documents to the Archives, including speeches and reference material that had been sent from the Penn Biden Center to Moore’s law office in Boston, a source briefed on the matter said.” CNN reported.

However, the emails released on Friday raise new questions about the so-called ‘non-classified’ documents stored at Patrick Moore’s law office in Boston.

The New York Post noted other emails referencing the boxes stored in Boston.

On Nov. 8, Gary Stern wrote to Biden’s personal lawyer Bob Bauer and Moore, “we would like to pick up the boxes that are in your Boston office and move them to the JFK Library. Would it be possible to do that tomorrow?”

Moore replied, “Yes, it would. I will still be in DC, so I will link you with my colleague [redacted], with whom you may have dealt in the past on other matters related to the Kennedy archives.”

The total number of boxes stored at Patrick Moore’s Boston office was revealed in a letter from the National Archives to Senators.

Fox News reported: