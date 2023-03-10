Update: FBI Files Two Search Warrants in ‘Suspicious’ Death of Woman Aboard Carnival Cruise Ship

The FBI filed two search warrants in its investigation into the ‘suspicious’ death of a woman aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found unresponsive under suspicious circumstances on February 27 on a trip from Charleston, South Carolina to Nassau.

“Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” the cruise line said in a statement to CBS News.

Medical staff and crew members attempted life saving measures, according to the FBI’s Columbia field office.

Carnival is “fully cooperating” with the FBI and investigators in the Bahamas.

“Two search warrants were filed on Wednesday, one to search the room where a woman was found unresponsive on the Carnival Cruise Sunshine and the other to search of a Volkswagen Jetta with North Carolina plates, also on the basis of evidence of a crime.” WCSC reported.

Carnival Cruise said it appears the woman died of natural causes in a statement:

“While we continue to cooperate with authorities, all indications pertaining to the death of a guest on board Carnival Sunshine suggest that it was a natural death due to a medical condition. We will defer to the FBI on any specific details which may possibly be released at a later date as we fully respect the investigative process, but our initial emergency medical response was appropriate and it appears that this was indeed a medical situation that sadly resulted in the death of a guest.”

The cruise line did not provide any evidence to back up their claims.