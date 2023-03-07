UPDATE: Blackrock Board Member and Former Pfizer Executive Is Behind Push for Chicken Vaccinations – Chicken Vax Company Is an Offshoot of Pfizer

As reported earlier by Cullen Linbarger – The Biden regime is looking into a mass vaccination campaign with the support of Big Pharma execs in response to an avian influenza pandemic that has killed millions of chickens in America.

There is no evidence that bird flu, known as H5N1, presents a serious threat to the human population. Still, there are concerns that the virus could mutate to spread from person-to-person.

Joe Biden’s primary concern, however, is not community spread arising from H5N1. It’s his own political considerations.

According to The New York Times, Biden sees the rising cost of eggs, along with inflation in general, as a severe threat to his re-election prospects. Biden thinks a mass vaccination campaign could provide relief to households while helping his political fortunes.

For President Biden, there are also political considerations at work. Egg prices, which soared in 2022, were 70 percent higher in January than they were a year earlier. Those high prices have given Republicans another opportunity to attack Mr. Biden over inflation just as he is preparing to run for re-election in 2024. If a vaccination campaign could provide economic relief for households, Mr. Biden would certainly be interested in such an undertaking, one official said.

But there is more to this story.

The CEO of Zoetis, the manufacturer of the bird flue vaccine is Kristin Peck.

DC Draino reported on Peck a former Pfizer executive.

This is Kristin Peck She used to work at Pfizer & is now CEO of Zoetis, a Pfizer spinoff and the largest animal vax manufacturer in the world She sits on the BlackRock board & is lobbying the Biden regime to vaccinate every US chicken against bird flu Say her name pic.twitter.com/L76argnomi — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 6, 2023

Peck has been with the company since its founding in 2012. Prior to her work at Zoetis Peck previously served as Pfizer’s Executive Vice President of Worldwide Business Development and Innovation.

Peck also sits on the Board of Directors at Blackrock, Inc. She was nominated to the board in September 2021.

More from DC Draino.

Pfizer split off from Zoetis in 2013.

This should be concerning to American consumers considering the tactics used by Pfizer to vaccinate Americans and American children with their experimental COVID-19 vaccines.