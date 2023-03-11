“Umm, I Guess It’s Kind of Like a Webpage” Democrat Shows She Has No Clue How the Internet Works During Twitter Files Hearing (VIDEO)

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill.

As TGP’s Jim Hoft reported, the hearing focused on the weaponization of the government as identified in the Twitter Files releases.

Here were the witnesses:

Matt Taibbi, Journalist

Michael Shellenberger, Author, Co-founder of the Breakthrough Institute and the California Peace Coalition

Talibbi and Shellenberger testified regarding how the corrupt FBI colluded with Twitter to censor conservatives and the truth.

Democrats on the panel throughout the day tried to intimidate the witnesses and force them to reveal their sources as reported by TGP’s Joe Hoft.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) was one of the Democrats. But during the hearing, she completely faceplanted while questioning Taibbi.

At one point during her inquisition, she showed she has no clue what Substack is. This is the website where Taibbi publishes his groundbreaking research and reports.

You posted on your umm I guess it’s kind of like a web page. I don’t quite understand what Substack is.

WATCH:

Substack is an online platform that provides “independent writers and podcasters to publish directly to their audience and get paid through subscriptions.”

She literally does not know how the Internet works.

Elon Musk responded with a simple yet pithy message.

Before mocking how clueless Garcia is, remember thousands of Americans voted for her. What does this say about their judgment?

Twitter users mocked and slammed Garcia.

Cullen Linebarger
