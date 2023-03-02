Ukraine Lists NBC News Reporter on Ukrainian Government HIT LIST After He Reports that Most Crimeans are Pro-Russia

NBC reporter Keir Simmons from England recently traveled to Ukraine and Crimea to cover the War on Ukraine.

During his visit to Crimea Keir found that most residents were pro-Russian.

Following his report, the Ukrainian Regime placed him on their Mrotvorets website which is managed by the Ukrainian security services.

The Ukrainian regime website says, “He has attacked Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Now, Keir is on their hit list.

