Ukraine Lists NBC News Reporter on Ukrainian Government HIT LIST After He Reports that Most Crimeans are Pro-Russia

NBC reporter Keir Simmons from England recently traveled to Ukraine and Crimea to cover the War on Ukraine.

During his visit to Crimea Keir found that most residents were pro-Russian.

NBC News journalist Keir Simmons took to the streets of Crimea and asked Crimean residents: Are you Russian or Ukrainian?

The people of Crimea spoke, and they said Russian, and if Ukraine tries to invade, they will fight every last one of them.pic.twitter.com/jMgSyEyBgQ — Isreal Perez (@IsrealPerez8) March 2, 2023

Following his report, the Ukrainian Regime placed him on their Mrotvorets website which is managed by the Ukrainian security services.

The Ukrainian regime website says, “He has attacked Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Now, Keir is on their hit list.

NBC News journalist Keir Simmons recently went to Crimea and reported that most Crimeans are pro-Russia. Now, Ukraine has put him on its hit list website for reporting this fact. What does the U.S. government think about Ukraine adding an NBC journalist to its hit lists? pic.twitter.com/IsaD4ocMKX — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 1, 2023

