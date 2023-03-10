UC Davis Professor Who Called for Cops to be Killed Wants TPUSA Event to Be Cancelled-Suggests it is Time to “Teach Charlie Kirk a Lesson”

A professor at University of California-Davis, Josh Clover, is calling for an upcoming Turning Point USA event to be cancelled and makes the troubling suggestion that it is time to “teach Charlie Kirk a lesson.”

This from a professor on a campus that saw violent thugs shut down a Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech on campus in 2017.

Clover penned an opinion piece for The California Aggie.

In the self-indulgent screed, Clover writes, “The Great Replacement Bro is coming here to recruit on March 14, on behalf of an organization openly hostile to education as it exists, and hostile to UC Davis education in specific. There is no moral defense for this. And the hand-wringing legalistic requirement… doesn’t exist. It is worth recalling that confronting Yiannopoulos and Spencer would, it was widely said at the time, play right into their hands, granting them free publicity, free clicks. We know now that the ethical and uncompromising decision to chase them off campus was instead part of a sequence that effectively ended the political careers of both. History is educational that way. And this is a university after all. Perhaps it is time to teach Charlie Kirk a lesson.”

This UC Davis professor, Joshua Clover, is calling for our TPUSA event to be cancelled. He is welcome to come to my event and challenge me to my face, but I bet he is too much of a coward, so instead he slanders me and our students online. pic.twitter.com/uznMkQ84qu — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 10, 2023

And while he wrings his hands and falsely labels Kirk, Professor Watch List reports on Clover’s very troubling public comments.

UC-Davis has its own troubling history.

The Gateway Pundit reported on a now-deleted Facebook post from The Ethnic and Cultural Affairs Commission at the UC-Davis about slain police officer Natalie Corona that claimed that Corona was “racist” for posing with a Blue Lives Matter flag.

Students on the campus blocked a campus walkway with arms linked chanting, “From Davis to Greece, F*ck the police!“ After they were doused with pepper spray, they predictably whined about the police tactics and the MSM adoringly covered the incident. But the students agreed to be pepper sprayed.

Just more leftist theater.