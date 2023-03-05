Two Black Males Attempt to Carjack Houston Homeowner at Gunpoint- Incident then Takes an Unexpected Twist Leaving Them “Bamboozled” (VIDEO)

Houston, TX- Two black teenagers attempted to steal a Houston homeowner’s jeep at gunpoint one January afternoon but failed after an error left them “bamboozled.”

As first reported by Fox 26 Houston, the Houston Police Department released footage of the incident on Friday in hopes of identifying the teen robbers.

The police footage opens with the first suspect sneaking up behind the homeowner and demanding his car keys at gunpoint. The homeowner turns to face the armed suspect and reluctantly says he will do so.

A second suspect then shows up and follows them into the garage.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The first suspect orders the homeowner to hand over the backpack inside the car, probably thinking there was money inside. The second suspect snatches the backpack and takes off but this creates a critical problem:

The keys to the jeep are inside the backpack, which prevents the first suspect from starting the car and absconding with the vehicle.

The homeowner follows the man with the backpack while screaming “what are you guys doing?” The first suspect then gets out of the car and runs off as well.

The homeowner claims he heard gunshots coming from the suspect running behind him. Police say the gunshots caused the second suspect to drop the backpack and enabled the homeowner to retrieve his belongings.

The would-be robbers then jump into a blue car, reportedly a Chevy Camaro, empty-handed and take off.

Fox News reported: