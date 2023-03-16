Two Alarm Fire at Manhattan Hotel Where Chinese Billionaire and Steve Bannon Friend Guo Wengui Was Arrested Yesterday

A fire broke out in New York at the Manhattan Hotel where Chinese billionaire and associate of Steve Bannon, Guo Wengui was arrested yesterday.

FOX News in New York reported on the fire:

The FBI is investigating after a fire broke out at an Upper East Side hotel Wednesday at the same apartment where a business tycoon long sought by the government of China and known for cultivating ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon was arrested Wednesday. Guo Wengui, 54, was accused along with his financier and chief of staff of various crimes, including wire and securities fraud. He was charged in court papers under the name Ho Wan Kwok. U.S. prosecutors said the indictment stemmed from a complex scheme in which Guo lied to hundreds of thousands of online followers in the United States and around the world before misappropriating hundreds of millions of dollars.

It’s unknown if the fire was in the unit where Gao was living:

Guo was arrested in his sprawling luxury apartment at the Sherry-Netherland, one of the storied Manhattan apartment hotels overlooking Central Park. Hours later, firefighters extinguished a smoky blaze on the same floor as Guo’s penthouse. It wasn’t immediately clear if the fire was in his home or related to his arrest.

The case was brought forward in the notoriously corrupt Southern District of New York (SDNY). This is the same court that saw the bogus cases against Steve Bannon, Brian Kolfage, and other patriots behind the We Build the Wall effort. These men were charged in a political hit from the SDNY that clearly did not give a damn about the open Southern Border along the Southern states with Mexico.

The SDNY is also where the FTX case is taking place and where the Democrat-related SBF was allowed to go to his parents’ luxurious home in California rather than spend time in jail in New York after defrauding thousands of FTX customers.

The SDNY is also where a corrupt Clinton judge has allowed the case to move forward where E. Jean Carroll claims President Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman store in downtown New York.

The SDNY is now going after Gao, a close associate of Steve Bannon. The plaintiffs in the case are from China.

