Tucker Carlson on President Trump in Early January 2021: “I Hate Him Passionately”



President Donald Trump hosted allies Tucker Carlson and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the LIV tourney at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey in July 2022.

Embarrassing text messages were released from the Dominion lawsuit against FOX News recently.

Dominion likely does not have a shot in hell in winning such a lawsuit considering all of the statements their own engineers have said about their software. So they are releasing private text messages to damage FOX News with their vast audience.

This is what you call lawfare. We at The Gateway Pundit are all too familiar with this tactic by the American left.

A slew of new text messages were leaked to the mainstream news on Tuesday night. The text messages show that Tucker Carlson was not a fan of President Trump, telling a colleague, “I hate him passionately.”

Here is the text message thread.

Notice that the media is leaking this now in order to steal the thunder from Tucker Carlson’s exposé on the January 6 protests and the Democrats’ Big Lie.

It is not clear how Dominion can release all of these private text messages legally to the fake news media?

NBC News reported: