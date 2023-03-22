Trump Responds to Latest Illegal Leak to ABC News on Special Counsel Probe

President Trump responded to the latest illegal leak to ABC News.

Judge Beryl Howell last Friday wrote that special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors have evidence Trump ‘committed criminal violations’ in the classified documents case, according to a leak to ABC News.

Trump lawfully stored presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago residence but the Deep State is going after him anyway.

“Prosecutors in the special counsel’s office have presented compelling preliminary evidence that former President Donald Trump knowingly and deliberately misled his own attorneys about his retention of classified materials after leaving office, a top federal judge wrote Friday in a sealed filing, according to sources who described its contents to ABC News.” the outlet reported.

“U.S. Judge Beryl Howell, who on Friday stepped down as the D.C. district court’s chief judge, wrote last week that prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office had made a “prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations,” according to the sources, and that attorney-client privileges invoked by two of his lawyers could therefore be pierced.” ABC reported.

Trump’s campaign responded to the leak: “Shame on Fake News ABC for broadcasting ILLEGALLY LEAKED false allegations from a Never Trump, now former chief judge, against the Trump legal team. This disinformation on par with their breathless Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine and “no-collusion” Mueller speculation, all of which were totally disproven,” Trump’s camp said.

“The real story here, that Fake News ABC SHOULD be reporting on, is that prosecutors only attack lawyers when they have no case whatsoever,” Trump’s camp added.