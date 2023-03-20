Trump Responds to Jab From DeSantis — ‘DeSanctimonious Will Probably Find Out About FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES Sometime in the Future’

Former President Donald Trump has responded to the jab from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, asserting that he will likely learn about “false accusations and fake stories” in the future.

DeSantis broke his silence on the possible indictment of Trump with jabs at both the former president and the “Soros-funded prosecutor” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He had been noticeably silent about the looming arrest over the weekend, prompting calls from Trump supporters for him to speak out.

When asked about the situation at a press conference on Monday, DeSantis said that “I have no interest in getting involved in some manufactured circus by some Soros-DA.”

DeSantis throws weak jab at President Trump regarding possible indictment: “Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair…”pic.twitter.com/snZ5kxQ7VQ — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) March 20, 2023

Soros, a far-left billionaire who tends to fund extremist candidates, had donated at least a million dollars to Braggs’ campaign through his Color of Change PAC. In their endorsement, the PAC noted that the now-District Attorney would not continue a justice system that “protects and privileges the powerful and well-connected.”

Not good. DeSantis should vow not to extradite Trump and promise to fight this malicious prosecution. It’s the right thing to do AND it benefits him politically to be in a position where Trump is relying on him for help. A win/win across the board. Unforced error here. https://t.co/RctyuSwUGP — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 20, 2023

DeSantis then fired a shot at Trump, the leading 2024 Republican nominee for the White House.

“I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair, I just, I can’t speak to that,” DeSantis said, before turning back to Bragg and saying, “that’s an example of pursuing a political agenda.”

Trump responded to the dig on Truth Social, including a screenshot of a tweet from a leftist activist organization that claimed to show an old photo of DeSantis drinking with underage girls.

“Ron DeSanctimonious will probably find out about FALSE ACCUSATIONS & FAKE STORIES sometime in the future, as he gets older, wiser, and better known, when he’s unfairly and illegally attacked by a woman, even classmates that are ‘underage’ (or possibly a man!) ,” Trump wrote. “I’m sure he will want to fight these misfits just like I do!”

The possible indictment stems from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006. His former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison.