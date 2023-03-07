Trump Reacts to January 6 Surveillance Footage Released by Tucker Carlson

President Trump reacted to the January 6 tapes released by Tucker Carlson Monday night.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday evening began releasing January 6 surveillance footage given to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Carlson showed footage of Officer Brian Sicknick walking around the Capitol healthy after he was claimed to have been killed.

Tucker Carlson also released a video showing Ray Epps perjured himself in sworn testimony to the January 6 Committee.

Another video released showed Jacob Chansley, AKA, the “QAnon Shaman” peacefully walking through the Capitol with police escort.

January 6 Committee members Liz Cheney, Adam Kizinger, Nancy Pelosi and the media lied about what really happened on January 6.

Cheney deliberately withheld this January 6 footage because it reveals the truth about January 6.

Trump praised Tucker Carlson and lashed out at the January 6 “Unselect Committee” in a Truth Social post.

“Congratulations to Tucker Carlson on one of the biggest “scoops” as a reporter in U.S. history. The New Surveillance Footage of the January 6th Events sheds an entirely different light on what actually happened. The Unselect Committee was a giant SCAM, and has now unequivocally been stamped as CRIMINAL FABRICATORS OF THIS MOST IMPORTANT DAY. Pelosi & McConnell failed on security. The Police story is sad and difficult to watch. “Trump” and most others are totally innocent, LET THEM GO FREE, NOW!” Trump said.

Trump also praised Kevin McCarthy for releasing the January 6 footage to Tucker Carlson.

“Great courage shown by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in releasing the surveillance footage to Tucker Carlson so that our Country, and indeed the World, can see what really went on during the January 6th events. A whole new, and completely opposite, picture has now been indelibly painted. The Unselect Committee LIED, and should be prosecuted for their actions. Nancy & Mitch were a disaster on Security. Thank you Kevin and Tucker. FREE AT LAST!!!” he said.