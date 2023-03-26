Trump Looks HOT at Waco Rally – 25,000 Turn Out to See American Hero

Donald Trump was looking fit, confident, and HOT yesterday as his campaign officially held their first rally of the season.
Our Gateway Pundit friend
Pamela Geller notified us of Trump’s hotness at this first rally in Waco.
AP pic.
More pics.
Former US President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign event in Waco, Texas, US, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. A defiant Trump railed against the investigations he faces and predicted hed prevail during a rally in Waco that may be the former presidents last public appearance before he faces potential criminal charges. Photographer: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Here are more shots of Trump in Waco.
WACO, TEXAS – MARCH 25: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Former U.S. president Donald Trump attended and spoke at his first rally since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign. Today in Waco also marks the 30 year anniversary of the weeks deadly standoff involving Branch Davidians and federal law enforcement. 82 Davidians were killed, and four agents left dead. (Photo by Brandon Bell/ Getty Images)
Confident.
WACO, TEXAS – MARCH 25: Former president Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
25,000 supporters came out to see America’s greatest president.
Attendees wait to enter a campaign event for former US President Donald Trump in Waco, Texas, US, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. A defiant Trump railed against the investigations he faces and predicted hed prevail during a rally in Waco that may be the former presidents last public appearance before he faces potential criminal charges. Photographer: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images
25,000 in Waco to see Trump!