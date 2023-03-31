Trump Lawyer: No Plea Deal in Case Related to Stormy Daniels ‘Hush Payment’ (VIDEO)

Trump will not take a plea deal in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case, according to the former president’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina.

Trump has been accused of paying porn star Stormy Daniels, AKA, Stephanie Clifford, ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

The payments made to Stormy Daniels did NOT come from Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The payments were made through internal business records – there was no tax deduction taken and there was no obligation to file it with the FEC, according to Joe Tacopina.

A Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump anyway.

The indictment is currently under seal, however, according to a leak to CNN, President Trump was hit with 34 counts related to business fraud.

Details of the charges are still not known.

Per CBS: “Sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS tonight that Bragg has some documents that have been uncovered during the probe but are not yet known to the public/been reported, both financial records and communications between key figures… will use these as well as testimony”

Sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS tonight that Bragg has some documents that have been uncovered during the probe but are not yet known to the public/been reported, both financial records and communications between key figures… will use these as well as testimony — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 30, 2023

President Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said Trump will not take a plea deal.

“Zero! Zero!” Tacopina said. “President Trump will not take a plea deal in this case.”

WATCH: