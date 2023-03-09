Trump Judge Rules Joe Biden’s Catch and Release Policy Is Illegal



Illegal aliens at the US border in Del Rio, Texas.

Trump nominated Judge T. Kent Wetherell ruled on Wednesday that Joe Biden’s “catch and release” is illegal.

Joe Biden opened the US southern border when he came into office in January 2021. Since that time over 5 million illegal aliens have crossed into the US over the open border.

Judge Wetherell on Wednesday put a stop to Joe Biden’s catch and release policy of illegal aliens captured at the southern border.

The Biden regime must be very upset that the invasion was shut off for now.

