Trump Gets Defended From Alvin Bragg Prosecution by … Andrew Cuomo?

When it comes to the Alvin Bragg prosecution, Trump has found an unlikely defender in former New York governor and Democrat, Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo said that the case is all about politics, and obviously he is right. It’s just surprising to hear such a common sense opinion coming from someone who has been so openly critical of Trump.

It’s possible that there are lots of other Democrats who know this in their hearts, but can’t say it out loud.

FOX News reports:

Andrew Cuomo blasts Manhattan DA Bragg’s Trump probe: ‘I think it’s all politics’ Former Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over his focus on potentially prosecuting former President Donald Trump and suggested the move is politically motivated. “I don’t understand why Bragg is putting such emphasis on this case,” the former governor told WABC Radio on Friday night. “A person breaks the law I get it, but on the state side this is a misdemeanor case. It’s really a federal case because he needs it to be a campaign finance fraud case which is a federal case and that’s what Bragg is going to have to do to get a felony out of this.” Cuomo said that the public is generally “cynical” and “when they see prosecutors bringing these political cases” it just “affirms everybody’s cynicism.” “I think it’s all politics and that’s what I think the people of this country are saying,” Cuomo continued. “It just feeds that anger and that cynicism and the partisanship. It’s a coincidence that Bragg goes after Trump and Tish James goes after Trump and Georgia goes after Trump? That’s all a coincidence? I think it feeds the cynicism and that’s the cancer in our body politic right now.”

Who had this on their Bingo card? Anyone?

Disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo blasts Alvin Bragg’s probe of Trump https://t.co/gKdwdWLKw8 pic.twitter.com/IK4HAigSKP — New York Post (@nypost) March 25, 2023

Andrew Cuomo slams Trump investigations as 'cancer in our body politic' https://t.co/W6Ak0y9qOa — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 26, 2023

Congratulations to Mr. Cuomo for getting something right.