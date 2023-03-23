Trump Campaign Raises $1.5M In Grassroots Contributions After Warning Of Potential Arrest

The Deep State’s attacks on Donald Trump are backfiring.

On March 18th, Donald Trump warned that he may be arrested.

Truth Social:

Page 2: NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!

After this warning, his campaign raked in $1.5 million in contributions.

New York Post reported:

Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign hauled in $1.5 million in grassroots contributions since he began alerting his legion of supporters of his possible impending arrest by the Manhattan district attorney, according to a report Wednesday. The former president turned to his Truth Social messaging platform Saturday to trumpet that he would be arrested on Tuesday by DA Alvin Bragg over a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election. Since then, his campaign has added $1.5 million to its coffers, Fox News Digital reported. … Trump also didn’t let up — nor did his campaign — even though Tuesday came and went without his arrest.

In a fundraising video, Trump told supporters to help if they could, “if you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything. If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution.”

Fox News reported:

“If the current Democrat regime can get away with threatening to arrest its biggest political opponent, then our once great Republic will have fully descended into a third-world tyranny,” Trump’s campaign said in a fundraising email sent hours later. The email, which solicits donations, told supporters that “you’re our country’s only hope.” And in a fundraising video on social media, Trump said: “if you are doing poorly, as so many of you are, do not send anything. If you are doing well, which was made possible through the great policies of the Trump Administration, send your contribution.” Another campaign email urged supporters to sign a petition that aims to compile “millions and millions of petition signatures from Americans like you CONDEMNING these threats of possible arrest.” Signing the petition directed supporters to a fundraising page, where they could make suggested donations of $500, $1,000 or $3,300 to Trump’s campaign. Trump has long been the most potent fundraiser in the GOP, thanks to his prowess with small dollar, grassroots donors. The former president brought in roughly $9.5 million in fundraising in the six weeks following his mid-November campaign launch – a respectable figure but less than the nearly $12 million his fundraising committees hauled in during the six weeks prior to his announcement that he was running a third time for the White House.

The American people know this is a sham!

