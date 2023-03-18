Trump Attorney Says President Donald Trump Will Not Refuse to Surrender If Corrupt Manhattan DA Indicts Him in Garbage Stormy Daniels Case

Meanwhile, the Biden Crime Family was just caught with documents that show they were collecting millions from the Chinese Communists.

President Trump will not refuse to surrender if corrupt Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicts him next week in the already played-out Stormy Daniels case.

Almost one year ago this month the 9th Circuit Court issued a final ruling in the case brought against Trump by disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti and Stormy.

Daniels was ordered to pay President Trump $300,000 in legal fees.

But now, less than a year later, Alvin Bragg allowed this played-out case back in his New York City courtroom so he can indict America’s most popular president in history by vote count.

And the next junk lawsuit against President Trump is about to be this week’s headlines.

And senile Joe Biden, and the Biden crime family, sleep soundly.

The New York Daily News reported: