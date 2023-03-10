Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Suffers Through Colorado Struggle Session over Statements She Made Following 2020 Election – But Will Keep Her Law License

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis suffered through a struggle session recently before Colorado Judge Bryon Large for her comments following the 2020 presidential election.
Ellis believed she had the right to criticize the controversial election. She was wrong. And was then forced to stand before Judge Large and bow her head in shame and admit to her wrongdoings.
Welcome to the new America. You’re going to love it.
The court was pleased and will allow Jenna to keep her law license.
Business Insider reported:
One of Donald Trump’s former lawyers, Jenna Ellis, admitted to misrepresenting evidence 10 times while trying to overturn the 2020 election — but she’ll still be able to practice law.
Ellis admitted in a Colorado disciplinary proceeding to getting the facts wrong about the results of the 2020 election.
The disciplinary judge, Bryon Large, wrote in his six-page order that Ellis made “these misrepresentations on Twitter and on various television programs, including Fox Business, MSNBC, Fox News, and Newsmax.”
These were the claims Ellis admitted to misrepresenting:
- That former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton “has not conceded the 2016 election.”
- That Trump’s legal team had witness affidavits, fraudulent ballots, and “al kinds of statistics that show that this was a coordinated effort in all of these states to transfer votes either from Trump to Biden, to manipulate the ballots, to count them in secret…”
- That “the election was stolen from President Trump and we can prove that.”
- Trump’s legal team “will present testimonial and other evidence IN COURT to show how this election was STOLEN!”
- “The election was stolen and Trump won by a landslide.”
- That there was “widespread fraud” in the 2020 election and at least six battleground states “were corrupted, if not more through their voting systems.”
That there were more than 500,000 illegal votes cast in Arizona.