Trump Attorney Jenna Ellis Suffers Through Colorado Struggle Session over Statements She Made Following 2020 Election – But Will Keep Her Law License

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis suffered through a struggle session recently before Colorado Judge Bryon Large for her comments following the 2020 presidential election.

Ellis believed she had the right to criticize the controversial election. She was wrong. And was then forced to stand before Judge Large and bow her head in shame and admit to her wrongdoings.

Welcome to the new America. You’re going to love it.

The court was pleased and will allow Jenna to keep her law license.

