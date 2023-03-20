Trey Gowdy: Manhattan DA’s Case Against President Trump Risks the Demise of Our Country (VIDEO)



George Soros and NYC DA Alvin Bragg

New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced late last week that he is planning to arrest President Donald Trump this week. Bragg entered office and promise to ignore numerous felonies and prosecute them as misdemeanors. Crime has skyrocketed in the city just like in other cities with Soros-funded district attorneys.

FOX News host Trey Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor and congressman, weighed in on this gross injustice on his weekend show on Sunday night.

His opening was spot on.

I’m Trey Gowdy, and it’s Sunday night in America.

On his first day in office, New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced all the crimes he would not prosecute. The person elected as the top law enforcement official had a long list of laws he didn’t respect enough to follow. He substituted his politics for the rule of law, because that’s what so called progressive prosecutors do. And there was narry a word of dissent. On the left, felonies would be downgraded. Serious cases dismissed or pled down. Prison terms would rarely be solved. Alvin Bragg was a social engineer masquerading as a prosecutor.

To some on the left, showing a photo ID to vote is antidemocratic, but apparently not a prosecutor who ignores the law. And yet we have finally stumbled upon the one crime worth the full weight of Alvin Bragg’s office. Forget about guns and robbery and acts of violence. What really gets his attention is paying someone to be quiet about sex. To be clear, Alvin Bragg will not prosecute people who pay for sex. That’s one of the crimes he promised to ignore. To him, you can pay someone for sex in New York and get away with it, but God forbid you pay someone to be quiet about it afterwards.

The demise of our country will be in direct proportion to how politicized our justice system remains. Our justice system should be where we go to escape politics. A place where both friend and foe are afforded fairness and due process, where nothing matters except the law and the facts. It takes no character or courage to be fair to your friends. The question is, can you be fair to your opponents?

Alvin Bragg decided the law was no match for his politics. He didn’t care what the law was when he took office. And when you ignore the law, you give license to others to ignore the facts. And when you ignore the law and the facts, you don’t have a justice system. And if you don’t have a justice system, you don’t have a country. May justice be done, though the heavens fall. That used to be the aspiration, justice above all else. We were once a nation of laws and not merely men and women. Now we’re a nation where politics reigns supreme. The end justifies the means. Use the system to reward friends and punish foes. If this persists, the greatest experiment in self-governance the world has ever known will surely fail.