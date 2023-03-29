Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Has No Answer For How or Why IRS Agents Showed Up Unannounced to Twitter Files Journalist Matt Taibbi’s Home (VIDEO)

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday testified before the State, Foreign Operations, and House Appropriations Subcommittee.

Congressman Chris Stewart (R-UT) asked Yellen if she read the reports about IRS agents showing up to a journalist’s home unannounced on the same day he testified before the Weaponization Committee.

An IRS agent showed up at the home of ‘Twitter Files’ journalist Matt Taibbi on the same day he testified before Jim Jordan’s Committee on Weaponization of the Federal Government.

How convenient.

On March 9, Matt Taibbi dropped a Twitter Files ahead of his testimony to Congress: THE CENSORSHIP-INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

Journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger appeared before Congress later that day.

The FTC had already been harassing Elon Musk and demanding he “identify all journalists” granted access to the Twitter files.

WATCH @StaceyPlaskett just falsely claimed she did not ask @mtaibbi to reveal his sources for the #TwitterFiles She did. ROLL THE TAPE. pic.twitter.com/JUVSuD0n61 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) March 9, 2023

The weaponized IRS also showed up to Matt Taibbi’s home on March 9 in an effort to intimidate him.

Taibbi told Jim Jordan that an IRS agent showed up unannounced to his Jersey home and left a note for him to call the tax agency.

Why did the IRS just show up to Matt Taibbi’s home?

Yellen had no answer.

Janet Yellen wants Americans to just ‘trust’ that 87,000 armed IRS agents won’t be targeting people for speaking out against the Regime, but she cannot explain why an IRS agent showed up to Matt Taibbi’s home.

“I will certainly look into it as you requested,” Yellen told the congressman.

VIDEO: