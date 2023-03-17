Criminal: Payments Made to the Biden Family Reported by Oversight Committee Have Direct Link to the Chinese Communist Party

The firm that paid the Biden family over $1 million is related to the Chinese Communist Party.

Yesterday, the US House Oversight Committee released information revealing that they uncovered, through subpoenas, $1 million to the Biden family from a related party right after that party received a $3 million payment from China.

The Chinese-related firm that made the payment was State Energy HK Limited. This was not the first time that we heard of this company. In November 2020, Senators Grassley and Johnson reported on the same entity.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson unveiled what they called a “supplemental” to the report they published in late September, in the thick of the 2020 election, an effort that was panned by critics as a partisan attempt to damage the elder Biden’s image and led to claims that the Republicans were dabbling in Russian disinformation, which the GOP investigators denied as baseless, insisting their effort was grounded in documented facts and had uncovered troubling connections. “These new records confirm the connections between the Biden family and the communist Chinese government, as well as the links between Hunter Biden’s business associates and the Russian government, and further support the Committees’ September 23, 2020 report’s finding that such relationships created counterintelligence and extortion concerns,” the senators wrote in the five-page report, which was followed by 65 pages of evidence… …The Senate investigation update noted that in February and March 2017, a Shanghai-based company called State Energy HK Limited “sent two wires, each in the amount of $3,000,000, to a bank account for Robinson Walker LLC” but that “it is unclear what the true purpose is behind these transactions and who the ultimate beneficiary is.” State Energy HK Limited was affiliated with CEFC under the leadership of Ye Jianming, who had “ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Chinese military” and whose deputy, Gongwen Dong, another business associate of Hunter Biden’s, also received funds from State Energy HK. “These transactions are a direct link between Walker and the communist Chinese government and, because of his close association with Hunter Biden, yet another tie between Hunter Biden’s financial arrangements and the communist Chinese government,” Grassley and Johnson concluded.

Yesterday’s report from the House provided additional support for the transaction in the form of bank statements.

The Bidens were taking money from the CCP. This is likely criminal activity.