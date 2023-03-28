Transgender School Shooter Had Plans For Other Targets, Including Her Family Who Did Not Accept Her Lifestyle Choice

Transgender school shooter Audrey Hale had plans for other targets, including her family members, who reportedly did not accept her lifestyle choice.

Hale, 28, shot and killed three nine-year-old students and three teachers at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. She was fatally shot by police inside of the building.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Hale’s parents, church coordinator Norma, 61, and her husband Ronald, 64, “refused to let Hale – who had recently adopted the name Aiden and used he/him pronouns – dress as a man in their home.”

The transgender child killer would dress like a woman at home, then change clothes when she went out.

“You only see what you want to see. Their religion does not allow them to accept homosexuality,” a source told the Daily Mail. “She was Audrey at home but when she left the house she changed clothes. They did know about it, they just didn’t accept it.”

The Nashville Police said that Hale had more targets, including her own family.

“We’ve talked to the father and the mother. We searched the home and found two more weapons there and some more maps, pertaining to thinking about some other incidents,” Police Chief John Drake told CBS. “We strongly believe there were going to be some other targets, including family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville and it just did not happen.”

Neighbors told the paper that she was a “tomboy” and “skater.”

“She introduced herself about a year and a half ago as Audrey,” a neighbor told the Mail. “I treated her like a female and she didn’t correct me. She seemed artistic, quiet, and well-mannered.”

Police say that Hale was receiving care for an “emotional disorder.”

The first 9-1-1 call reporting the shooting came in at 10:13 am.

Hale was dead by 10:27 a.m.