Trans Day of Vengeance Protest at Supreme Court Canceled Over Safety Concerns; Other ‘Queer and Trans Youth’ Marches Still on for Friday

The organizer of the Trans Day of Vengeance protest scheduled for Saturday at the Supreme Court announced Thursday night the protest has been canceled “due to a credible threat to life and safety” in the wake of the deadly attack on a Christian school in Nashville by a deranged transgender shooter. Meanwhile protests called “March for Queer and Trans Youth Autonomy” are still on for Friday at the Capitol and locations around the country.

Reporting on the Trans Day of Vengeance was censored by Twitter, but not the promotion of the protest by the organizer. Numerous conservative accounts were suspended this week for reporting on or posting this image posted by the organizer:

“This action will not be taking place Saturday due to a credible threat to life and safety. The safety of our trans community is first priority. This threat is the direct result of the flood of raw hatred directed toward the trans community after the Tennessee shooting…Individuals who had nothing to with that heinous act have been subjected to highly serious threats and blamed only because of their gender identity. This is one of the steps in genocide, and we will continue our efforts to protect trans lives…While we wholeheartedly believe in the mission and message we put forth for trans day of vengeance, we must prioritize the safety of our community and the people that make it up…In an ideal world we would have continued on in defiance of the attempt to silence our right to free expression. However, we lack the resources to ensure the safety of the protest and cannot in good conscience move forward with it…In our continued efforts to preserve trans and non binary life we have notified the appropriate agencies.”

March for Queer and Trans Youth Autonomy protest set for Friday at the U.S. Capitol:

All 50 states:

And in Canada:

Pray for the children.

