Today News Africa Reporter Accuses Karine Jean-Pierre of “Making a Mockery of the First Amendment” After She Shouts Him Down (VIDEO)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday shouted at Today News Africa reporter Simon Ateba for speaking up in the briefing room.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ cast joined Karine Jean-Pierre in the press briefing room on Monday to discuss mental health.

Karine Jean-Pierre shouted down Simon Ateba: “No! No! No! No! No! We’re not doing this! We’re not doing this! We’re not doing this!”

Simon Ateba accused Karine Jean-Pierre of “making a mockery of the First Amendment.”

“The US is not China! This is not Russia! You are making a mockery of the First Amendment,” Simon Ateba said. “It’s been seven months and you have not called on me! That’s not right”

“Are we going to behave?” Karine Jean-Pierre asked in a condescending tone.

WATCH:

Cringe Jean Pierre SILENCES black reporter for calling out her censorship of him— The Reporter went BEAST MODE: "This is not Russia. You are making a mockery of the First Amendment." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cCz4eLEfr2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 20, 2023

Simon Ateba has a history of making waves in the press briefing room.

In September Simon Ateba asked National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Comms John Kirby if he’s the “second press secretary.”

Last May, then-Pentagon spokesman John Kirby was brought over to the White House to help with communications after the disastrous debut of Karine Jean-Pierre taking over as press secretary from the departed Jen Psaki.

While Kirby is not taking over for Jean-Pierre (at least not now), the Biden administration’s previous statement made clear he will appear at the White House podium on occasion.

Simon Ateba asked John Kirby to “explain his job” and suggested he’s at the White House to “undermine” the first black female spokesperson.

“There seems to be some confusion about what your role is, what type of questions we should ask you. Sometimes you act like the second press secretary,” Ateba said. “Can you explain exactly what, what, what your job is at the White House and if you’re the second press secretary, what type of questions we should ask you…is it on national security?”

Ateba continued, “And the reason I’m asking you is because almost everywhere I go, I have black people telling me that the reason you’re at the White House is to undermine the first female black secretary so can you please clarify that and explain…”